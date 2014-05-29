Carvin Introduces NZ624 Neil Zaza Signature Guitar —Video

Carvin's Custom Shop has teamed up with melodic virtuoso guitarist Neil Zaza to offer the Neil Zaza Signature Carved Top NZ624.

The NZ624 takes all the features of the company's popular CT624 24-fret California Carved Top guitar and adds many upgraded options as standard features, including Zaza's preferred single-volume control layout and signature truss rod cover.

Other standard features include a mahogany body with 4A flamed maple top; a tung-oiled five-piece maple/walnut set-neck with a thinner profile; matching flamed maple 2-by-4 headstock with abalone logo; flamed maple fingerboard with abalone diamond inlays and stainless steel frets; and Classic Series C22 pickups with single master volume control that doubles as a push-pull coil tap and three-way pickup selector.

An assortment of finishes and upgraded exotic top woods are available, including quilted maple, flamed koa and flamed spalted maple.

NZ624 with Flame Maple Top: $1,899

The guitar is available as a custom shop order from Carvin’s website or by calling 800-854-2235.