Check Out Voyage-Air's Folding Travel Guitar — Video

Here's something we recently stumbled upon, since we're always walking around, stumbling upon things.

It's the Voyage-Air folding travel guitar. The company, Voyage-Air, makes acoustic and electric models that fold up so they can fit into their own regular-suitcase-size custom cases.

According to the company:

"At Voyage Air Guitar, we believe every guitar player should be able to take their instrument anywhere—wherever there’s musical needs or inspiration. Bicycling. Hiking. Airline travel. An afternoon at the park. Alone on the beach, composing music to the sound of the wind and the waves. Or the simple joy of a sing-along, with good friends around a campfire.

"We also believe that traveling with a guitar shouldn’t be an obstacle, or require a musician to downgrade their instrument to a miniature size or shape. All Voyage-Air guitars are full-size, performance-level instruments that fold in half for easy portability. Voyage-Air—the future is unfolding."

To be honest, there's not much to say about these guitars since the two videos below do all the talking. We can, however, add that acoustic prices range from $399 to $1,149, and electric prices range from $599 to $899.

For more about Voyage-Air, visit voyageairguitar.com.