Collings Guitars Unveils New 01 T, OM2H SB T Acoustics, I-35 Deluxe Electric

Collings Guitars has unveiled its new 01 T, OM2H SB T acoustic guitars, in addition to its I-35 Deluxe electric.

Collings OM2H SB T (Image credit: Collings Guitars)

Collings OM2H SB T

From the company: Channeling Thirties' aesthetics and tone, the T-Series has been designed for those seeking a guitar that goes toe-to-toe with the best vintage instruments. This OM2H SB T provides exceptional tonal versatility in one of the company's most eye catching finishes.

Collings I-35 Deluxe (Image credit: Collings Guitars)

Collings I-35 Deluxe

The Collings I-35 Deluxe features a quilted maple top and highly figured mahogany for the back, sides and neck. An Iced Tea sunburst showcases the deep figure of the woods, and is accented by the company's custom made ivoroid appointments.

Collings 01 T (Image credit: Collings Guitars)

Collings 01 T

Each T-series guitar comes in 12 and 14-fret variations, and has woods that are specially chosen and carved to create a tonality evocative of the best Twenties and Thirties era instruments. The result is an added warmth and low midrange focus, that when paired with the natural articulation and responsiveness of this small body style, brings an entirely new dimension to the T-series.

Find more information at collingsguitars.com.