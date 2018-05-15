Cort Announces New Sunset TC Electric Guitar

Cort Sunset TC (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort has unveiled its new Sunset TC electric guitar.

A hybrid of the T-style and the LP-style, the Sunset TC incorporates the features of two types of iconic solid-body electric guitars. The ash body is lightweight but has a tight and punchy sound with emphasis on the high-midrange. The guitar has a distressed finish that's available in Worn Butter Blonde or Worn White Blonde, and is built with ash tonal wood and a bolt-on hard maple neck. It also features a jatoba fingerboard with 9.45’’ radius on a 25.5" scale.

The Sunset TC comes with a Seymour Duncan-designed P90-1 bridge pickup and TE103B neck pickup, plus one volume pot and one tone pot with a 3-pickup selector. Vintage-style tuning machine heads and knobs and nickel hardware also come standard.

The Sunset TC is available now for $599.99.

To learn more about the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.