Trending

Cort Guitars Announces AS-M5 Acoustic with Fishman Ellipse Blender System

By

Cort Guitars has announced its new AS-M5 acoustic guitar.

The guitar features a solid sitka spruce top and a pro-level Fishman Ellipse Blender system that utilizes a condenser mic inside the body and a piezo below the saddle.

Specifications for the AS-M5:

  • Dreadnought, solid sitka spruce top body with solid rosewood back & sides.
  • Dovetail neck Joint construction
  • Venetian cutaway
  • Mahogany neck
  • Maple binding
  • Rosewood fretboard
  • 25.3" scale
  • Abalone dot Inlay
  • Die cast tuners
  • Abalone rosettes
  • Rosewood bridge
  • Fishman Ellipse Blend - Matrix Pickup
  • D'Addario EXP16 light strings
  • Advanced scalloped X-Bracing
  • Genuine bone nut & saddle
  • Hardcase Included
  • Natural color

MSRP: $1,195 USD

For more information, call 847-498-6491 or visit Cort online.