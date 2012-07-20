Cort Guitars Announces AS-M5 Acoustic with Fishman Ellipse Blender System

Cort Guitars has announced its new AS-M5 acoustic guitar.
The guitar features a solid sitka spruce top and a pro-level Fishman Ellipse Blender system that utilizes a condenser mic inside the body and a piezo below the saddle.
Specifications for the AS-M5:
- Dreadnought, solid sitka spruce top body with solid rosewood back & sides.
- Dovetail neck Joint construction
- Venetian cutaway
- Mahogany neck
- Maple binding
- Rosewood fretboard
- 25.3" scale
- Abalone dot Inlay
- Die cast tuners
- Abalone rosettes
- Rosewood bridge
- Fishman Ellipse Blend - Matrix Pickup
- D'Addario EXP16 light strings
- Advanced scalloped X-Bracing
- Genuine bone nut & saddle
- Hardcase Included
- Natural color
MSRP: $1,195 USD
For more information, call 847-498-6491 or visit Cort online.