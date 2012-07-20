Cort Guitars Announces AS-M5 Acoustic with Fishman Ellipse Blender System

Cort Guitars has announced its new AS-M5 acoustic guitar.

The guitar features a solid sitka spruce top and a pro-level Fishman Ellipse Blender system that utilizes a condenser mic inside the body and a piezo below the saddle.

Specifications for the AS-M5:

Dreadnought, solid sitka spruce top body with solid rosewood back & sides.

Dovetail neck Joint construction

Venetian cutaway

Mahogany neck

Maple binding

Rosewood fretboard

25.3" scale

Abalone dot Inlay

Die cast tuners

Abalone rosettes

Rosewood bridge

Fishman Ellipse Blend - Matrix Pickup

D'Addario EXP16 light strings

Advanced scalloped X-Bracing

Genuine bone nut & saddle

Hardcase Included

Natural color

MSRP: $1,195 USD

For more information, call 847-498-6491 or visit Cort online.