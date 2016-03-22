Cort Guitars Introduces Sunset Nylectric

Cort Guitars has announced the introduction of its new model, the Sunset Nylectric.

The nylon-string electric guitar is the company's latest acoustic-inspired addition to its Sunset line.

The Sunset Nylectric was engineered to bridge the gap between electric and classical players by merging classical guitar features with a low-profile, more traditional electric instrument body style. These instruments are now available through distributors and dealers worldwide.

The 25.6” scale Sunset Nylectric captures elegance in engineering and classical playability while maintaining superlative build quality. This model features a spruce top on a chambered mahogany single-cutaway body, designed for electric players that want to play classical guitar live. The pickup system includes a Fishman preamp, with volume, treble, and bass controls, located where normally found on electric instruments.

The instrument has a mahogany bolt-on neck, finished with a rosewood fretboard and classical tuners, highlighted by black binding and a comfortable 45mm width at the nut. The Sunset Nylectric is available in Natural, Black, or Translucent Red, and is strung with D’Addario EXP46N nylon strings standard.

MSRP: $649.99

