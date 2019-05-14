Cort Introduces First Eight-String Multi-Scale Electric Guitar

Cort has introduced its first eight-string electric guitar, the KX508MS.

The series-signature 24-fret double-cutaway model boasts many of the same specs as other KX series guitars, but adds in a Fishman Fluence Modern humbucker set and a Mariana Blue Burst finish.

Other features on the 26.5-to-28-inch multi-scale guitar include a swamp ash body, a poplar burl top, a five-piece maple neck inlaid with two streaks of purpleheart, a Macassar ebony fingerboard with “raindrop” inlays, black nickel hardware and Cort locking machine heads.

The KX508MS is being offered for $1,199.99.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Cort.