This Crazy Vintage Ceramic Guitar Is a Mystery No More—Here's Who Made It

Dan Erlewine has made his living as a guitar repairman and builder since 1963, when he apprenticed at the Herb David Guitar Studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Today, he runs Dan Erlewine’s Guitar Shop in Athens, Ohio.

But in all his years of repairing guitars, he’s never seen anything like the unusual instrument that came into his shop recently. It was a kiln-fired, ceramic guitar made by a mysterious guitar builder.

In this video, presented by Stewart-McDonald, Erick Coleman helps Dan do some sleuthing on this oddball, and they uncover the surprising story behind the guitar.

In the video at bottom, Dan investigates how a ceramic guitar is made with the help of Ally Cochran.