Cusack Music Announces Sweet Verb Reverb Pedal

Cusack Music has announced the release of the Sweet Verb. Based around the new Belton BTDR-3 reverb module, the Sweet Verb offers versatility and an intuitive user interface.

It features:

Separate Wet and Dry controls allow for any mix.

Adjustable decay time via the Size control. Go from subtle to cave with the twist of the knob.

A Texture control that adjusts the tone of the Wet signal.

The Sweet Verb is now available and in stock. Retail is $199.

Cusack Music is a US manufacturer of high-quality musical electronics under the Brand Names of Cusack Effects and Cusack Amps. Cusack Music users include: Adrian Legg, Jon Foreman, Michael Guy Chislett, Brooke Fraser and Mark Lee.

For more information, visit cusackmusic.com.