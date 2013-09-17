Cusack Music Announces Sweet Verb Reverb Pedal

Cusack Music has announced the release of the Sweet Verb. Based around the new Belton BTDR-3 reverb module, the Sweet Verb offers versatility and an intuitive user interface.
It features:
- Separate Wet and Dry controls allow for any mix.
- Adjustable decay time via the Size control. Go from subtle to cave with the twist of the knob.
- A Texture control that adjusts the tone of the Wet signal.
The Sweet Verb is now available and in stock. Retail is $199.
Cusack Music is a US manufacturer of high-quality musical electronics under the Brand Names of Cusack Effects and Cusack Amps. Cusack Music users include: Adrian Legg, Jon Foreman, Michael Guy Chislett, Brooke Fraser and Mark Lee.
For more information, visit cusackmusic.com.
