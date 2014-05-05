Daath Guitarist Emil Werstler Demos and Discusses PRS Archon Guitar Amp —Video

In the new video below, Daath/Chimaira guitarist Emil Werstler demos and discusses PRS Guitars' new-for-2014 guitar amp, the Archon.

From PRS:

In the world of high-gain amplifiers, modern players demand aggressive overdriven tones and ample headroom with sparkling cleans.

The new PRS Archon amplifier offers all of the above in a high-design 100/50-watt package (via a half-power switch). Greek for “ruler” or “lord,” the Archon has already earned the endorsement of several top artists, including Dustie Waring (Between the Buried and Me), Fredrik Åkesson (Opeth), Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge and Creed), Werstler and Zach Myers (Shinedown).

The Archon’s lead channel was designed with five gain stages before the master volume, delivering full, lush distortion, or as Frederick Åkesson of Opeth describes it, “a warm, punchy gain.”

“Finding the right amp can be a life-long journey. There always seems to be an imperfection in design covered up by excess features," Werstler says. "For the multi-genre player, it is nearly impossible to find one amp for all styles until now. The Archon delivers the best clean and dirty channels I've ever heard in one amp. Finally, I get to just plug in and play.”

For more about the Archon, head here.