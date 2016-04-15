D'Addario Announces Playback, the First-Ever Instrument String Recycling Program

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

D'Addario has been a pioneer in sustainability for decades, from environmentally responsible packaging to robust tree re-planting programs. The company is taking its environmental commitment even further in 2016 with the unveiling of Playback, the world's first-ever industry-wide instrument string recycling program.

D'Addario has teamed with the global recycling organization TerraCycle to create Playback, a safe and independent way to recycle and upcycle instrument strings.

Currently, municipal recycling systems in the United States do not accept instrument strings because of the metals and alloys they are made from. D'Addario will not only be rewarding players for recycling their own strings, but will accept all other string brands as well as part of this program. The program is currently only available in the U.S., and is free for any U.S. resident to participate.

"In many ways, this program speaks to D'Addario's commitment, not only to its loyal players and social responsibility, but also to its mission of building an ongoing, self-perpetuating cycle of music," says company CEO Jim D'Addario.

Playback is a part of D'Addario's Players Circle loyalty program. Once registered, members that recycle strings are rewarded with points, which can be redeemed for new sets of strings, picks, gear and other accessories. The points can also be used to Play It Forward: members can donate their points to D'Addario's non-profit organization, the D'Addario Foundation, to help fund music programs in underserved communities.

For more information, visit daddario.com/playback.

In celebration of the Playback launch, International Guitar Month and Earth Day (April 22), D'Addario is sponsoring 40 Recycle and Restring events around the country. Players are invited to bring old strings (including their friend's/bandmates) to participating dealers to recycle and have their strings changed with D'Addario NYXl or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings. A list of participating dealers can be found below, and the events will be free of charge and open to the public. The Playback Restring and Recycle events will take place throughout the month of April, with respective dates for each dealer to be announced shortly.

D'Addario has been consistently committed to environmental issues for many years, a commitment that's resulted in a 75 percent reduction in packaging waste since the early 1990s and the most environmentally responsible packaging that is currently on the market. By implementing Playback, D'Addario continues to reinforce its role as an environmental leader in the music industry.

TerraCycle has worked on similar initiatives with Capri Sun, Garnier, Brita, Colgate-Palmolive, and dozens more to find economically viable ways to recycle waste. By finding a new way to recycle a previously un-recyclable product, D'Addario's Playback program expands on the company's goal of creating positive social change while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Playback Restring and Recycle participants: