D’Addario Launches the Eclipse Tuner

D’Addario Accessories has announced the launch of its Eclipse Tuners, the newest set of tuners being introduced to the company’s line of tuning accessories.

From the company:

Affordable no longer means compromise with the Eclipse Tuner—the modestly-priced product offers superior tuning with unparalleled performance. A clip-on headstock tuner that offers fast, accurate chromatic tuning, the Eclipse is unobtrusive in design yet accurate in tuning both on and off the stage.

Featuring a discreet, compact design, the tuner has a full-color vertical display and automatic power-off to save battery life. It can be mounted in front of or behind the headstock on any right- and left-handed instruments, and the multi-swivel action allows for the perfect viewing at any angle.

The tuners will launch in a variety of colors—black, yellow, blue, red, purple, and green—and will be available on September 1.

For more information, visit D’Addario.com.