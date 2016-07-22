D’Addario Provides String Recycling Boxes at Philadelphia Music Festival

D’Addario will provide two string-recycling boxes at WXPN/Philadelphia’s XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru. All the artists will be able to deposit their used guitar strings backstage at the event.

In D’Addario’s quest to recycle 300,000 strings by the end of 2016 (having already reached 50,000), this will help get the word out to not only the artists playing, but guitarists nationwide.

As the world’s largest maker of instrument strings and accessories, D’Addario has been a pioneer in sustainability for decades. From environmentally responsible packaging to a robust tree re-planting program, D’Addario is further elevating their environmental commitment even higher in 2016 by introducing Playback, a safe and independent way to recycle and upcycle instrument strings.

Municipal recycling systems in the U.S. do not accept instrument strings because of the metals and alloys they are made from. Approximately 150 million pounds of strings end up in the landfill every year. However, with Playback—in partnership with TerraCycle—artists at this year’s XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru will now be able to recycle their used strings.

Find out more about D'Addario at daddario.com.