Dean Guitars Founder Dean Zelinsky Announces Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars

Guitar designer Dean Zelinsky -- the founder of Dean Guitars, who has designed models for Billy Gibbons, Dimebag Darrell and Leslie West -- has started a new company, Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars.

So far, the brand offers three of Zelinsky’s latest creations -- the Tagliare, the Zenyatta and the StrettaVita, a reincarnation of a Zelinsky classic, which soon will be offered for the first time as a hollow-body guitar.

The new designs, along with Zelinsky’s Z-Glide Reduced Friction Neck, are the bedrock of the new company. The entire line will be available in the fall.

The Z-Glide neck will be an option on the Tagliare models. The Tagliare -- a three-single-coil, bolt-neck guitar -- is a departure for Zelinsky, but, as he states, it was “a natural progression once I designed the Z-Glide.” The Z-Glide uses a laser-textured surface designed to let hands glide up and down the neck.

“Design Your Own” -- a feature of the Tagliare line -- will be offered in addition to the stock models. Visitors to the company's website will be able to customize guitars online and see their creations instantly. They can then buy the guitars at the site too.

The Z-Glide also will be available on select StrettaVita models, which feature bolt-neck construction on a single-cutaway, dual-humbucker guitar.

The Zenyatta features an oversized, ultra-thin body design. The single-cutaway Zenyatta features deep carving and highly sculpted aesthetics that adds a full “bull nose” edge - something not yet seen on production guitars.

Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars will range from $299 to $1,299. Select U.S.-made custom models are $3,599 and up. For more about the models, check out deanzelinsky.com.

Zelinsky's designs have been used by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill, Dimebag Darrell, Dave Mustaine, Leslie West, Michael Schenker, Trent Reznor, Jerry Cantrell, Elliot Easton, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar and others.