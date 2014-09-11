Decibel Eleven Introduces New Series of Hot Stone Isolated DC Power Supplies

The thousands of stomp boxes, effects pedal devices and processors created for electric guitars across all musical genres all have one thing in common, the need for an equally impressive power supply source. Enter, the new Hot Stone Deluxe and Hot Stone SMD. Decibel Eleven power supplies have been described by diehard fans as “built like a tank giving clean power for days.”

The Hot Stone Deluxe features 8 isolated and 2 split outputs for a total of 10 that can be used simultaneously. Two of the outputs are high powered 400mA sections at 9V and 12VDC. This gives the user the capacity to feed high-current pedals like Eventide, Strymon, TC Electronic Nova, 4-button Line 6 modelers and many others.

The Hot Stone SMD features 6 isolated outputs with a total of 8 available outputs that can be used at the same time. The Hot Stone SMD also has two high powered outputs, 400mA sections at 9V and 12VDC, to satisfy the high current power demands of the latest digital guitar pedals.

Both the Hot Stone Deluxe and Hot Stone SMD include super-efficient Toroidal Transformers with additional magnetic shielding that provide no hum or interaction between pedals. Chris Hern, VP of Product Development at Decibel Eleven says, “The number one compliment we’ve received on our Hot Stone power supplies is how quiet they are in close proximity to other pedals.” Customer reviews echo Hern’s thoughts stating that the Hot Stone products “run smoothly and quietly” while efficiently providing devices with correct power voltage.

Commenting on the personalized functionality of the new power supply sources for guitar pedals is the president of Decibel Eleven, Tony Garcia. He adds, “Since the release of the original Hot Stone power supply products, many professional touring musicians requested the added flexibility of setting the appropriate voltage based on the country they’re performing in. We were happy to give them that convenience with our new series Hot Stone power supplies”.

Decibel Eleven is a company founded by engineers and professional musicians devoted to innovative electronics design. A division of the Southern California electronics design and manufacturing company MYE Entertainment Inc., Decibel Eleven has a long list of successfully developed products.

For more information, visit decibel11 or call (661) 964-3675.