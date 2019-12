Guitar Center recently started creating "product spotlight" demo videos for gear that happens to be available at their stores.

Case in point, this new demo video for Gibson's 2014 Les Paul Traditional model guitar.

The video provides a wealth of information about the new model, which features a mahogany neck with a late-Fifties profile. The body features a maple top and mahogany back.

For more information, check out the video below and visit this model's page at gibson.com.