Demo Video: Seymour Duncan Dirty Deed Distortion Pedal

Seymour Duncan has announced its new Dirty Deed distortion pedal.

Below, you can check out our exclusive Dirty Deed demo video featuring GuitarWorld.com columnist Steve Booke.

From the light, singing overdrive of classic rock to raunchy, screaming, ear-shattering distortion, the Dirty Deed was created for complete versatility.

The tone is very organic and natural sounding; it’s designed to capture the character and responsiveness of a classic overdriven tube amplifier with elements of distortion, fuzz and overdrive combined into a single wide-range pedal.

With a turn of the gain knob you can go from the sparkling overdrive of your favorite classic rock songs to a rich, powerful hard rock distortion with amp-like saturation.

The distortion is thick and beefy with a sweet spot in the mid-range EQ and a strong bass response, while highly responsive Treble, Bass, Gain and Level controls allow you to dial in your ideal sound whether you're using the Dirty Deed as your sole source of grit or you're adding some extra dirt to an already-overdriven amp.

For maximum flexibility the Dirty Deed incorporates an active EQ for 12dB of treble and bass boost/cut. A pair of MOSFET transistors evoke the tube-like harmonics and lush sustain that only come from dangerously pushed amplifiers. Runs on standard 9v to 18v DC power supplies. At 18v the Dirty Deed enhances overall saturation and compression.

After several years of development, this analog, 100 percent true bypass distortion pedal is now being released to the public. Designed and assembled in Santa Barbara, California, the Dirty Deed is available at any Seymour Duncan retailer or online store.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com