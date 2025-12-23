Reverb has unveiled the bestselling pedals of 2025 – and ’80s tone nostalgia rules supreme

Reverb has revealed new sales analytics that shed light on which effects – both new and old – have been finding their way onto players’ pedalboards throughout 2025.

The online gear marketplace’s annual sales reports continue to expand in scope, and after uncovering telling trends across the electric guitar and amplifier markets, its pedal sales data takes a deeper dive into which effects are truly top of the tree.

The rankings have been split into new categories, with the best-selling pedals that launched in 2025 earning their own list, alongside overall best-sellers, the most popular used pedal picks, and a leaderboard of sales totted up by various firms.

It’s worth noting that floor modelers are not being counted as pedals, and their sales vastly outstrip tube amps again, as traditional amps continue to struggle.

So, what of the stompboxes? Well, Boss has been named as the best-selling pedal brand of the year, with Electro-Harmonix, MXR, and TC Electronic directly behind.

Honorable mentions go to Xotic and Fender, who hold up the rear, having released a five-star rated booster and affordable challengers to Peterson and Boss’s thrones. But there's no spot in the top 20 for Marshall, which dropped a debut series of amp-in-a-box pedals at the start of the year.

The bestselling pedal that’s new to 2025 goes to the MXR Rockman X100. The revolutionary headphone amp, championed by Joe Satriani, Phil Collen, and Boston (the band, not the city), has seen Tom Scholz’s design reimagined in stompbox form. It proves ’80s guitar tone nostalgia has well and truly captured guitarists’ imaginations this year.

MXR also sits in second place with the MB301 Bass Synth, while JHS' schematic fumble clearly didn't hurt sales figures as the now-discontinued Notadümblë sits in third.

Of overall pedal sales for 2025, a collaborative pedal, EHX/JHS’s Nano Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz, takes top spot. TC Electronic's PolyTune 3 Mini and Boss GE-7 Equalizer, two fairly unglamorous but hugely useful pedals, trail closely behind, and last year's best seller, the IK Multimedia TONEX One, falls to fourth.

Joe Bonamassa's Way Huge Klon copy, the Deep State, is the best-selling signature stompbox, ranking sixth with Jack White's JHS x Third Man Hardware Troika delay – a later release – and the Jackson Concorde-inspired version of Randy Rhoads MXR SE Distortion+ pedal placed 9th and 18th.

But what about second-hand sales? Interestingly, the Line 6 HX Stomp, which escapes modeler categorization, races into first place, with the MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay and Boss BD-2 Blues Driver also on the podium.

See Reverb for the full rankings.