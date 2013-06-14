Dio Launches Limited-Edition Collectible Guitar Featuring 'Holy Diver' Artwork

Artist Series Guitar will release 30 of Dio's Holy Diver guitars in July.

Finished with Dio's exclusive artwork and built with solid mahogany, the Dio ASG is set with artwork from the classic Holy Diver album. Once the graphic has undergone the ASG-designed, chemical bonding process, the guitar is then clear-coated, wet-sanded and buffed. This process forever seals the custom graphic to the guitar.

With only 30 to ever be made — one to mark each year of Dio — this rare anniversary guitar is set to sell out fast. Pre-sale will begin July 10, to mark what would have been Ronnie James Dio's 70th birthday.

Each of the 30 available guitars include these key attributes:

Solid Mahogany body with Set Mahogany Neck

Rosewood Fingerboard with Mother-of-Pearl Inlays

ASG Arsenal Pickups - Dual-Coil Humbuckers with Alnico V mags

Kluson-style tuners

Hand-carved mahogany top

Ivory Binding on Body, Neck and Headstock

Graph-Tech Nut

Hardshell Case

"The artwork for this release is probably one of the most iconic images in metal," says Artist Series Guitar owner Vijay Kumar. "To me, the Holy Diver artwork is a defining part of metal history, and we are infinitely honored to be able to release this guitar."

On the Holy Diver artwork, Wendy Dio says, “It shows a monster drowning a priest, but how do you know the monster is not the priest?” Wendy continues by saying that the Holy Diver artwork was the visual interpretation of Ronnie James Dio's multifaceted lyrics.

The Dio guitar will be available for presale online at ArtistSeriesGuitar.com starting 12:00 am PST on July 10, 2013.

Below, you can watch video of the Dio ASG.