Doug Doppler Demos Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic Center-Block Guitar — Video

In this demo video, which was posted by Gretsch earlier this month, guitarist Doug Doppler spends some quality time with the Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic Center-Block guitar. Check out his demo below.

From the company:

The interior solid spruce center block, which runs the length of the guitar's 1 ¾-inch-deep thinline-style body, makes for a lively “high gain-friendly” tone and delivers greater control over the kind of feedback players want.

For more details about this guitar, visit gretschguitars.com.