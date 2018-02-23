Download the Latest Issue of ’Martin – The Journal of Acoustic Guitars’ for Free

Martin Guitar has unveiled the latest issue of their Journal of Acoustic Guitars, and you can view it for free right here!

Martin – The Guitar Journal of Acoustic Guitars is written exclusively for acoustic guitar enthusiasts, players, dealers, owners and potential buyers. It includes new product announcements, special edition instruments, developments in the string making area, company news, technical information, and more.

This latest issue, Volume 8, includes features on Martin’s Titanium Core strings, legendary guitarist Mark Knopfler, the new D-28 and HD-28 guitars, as well as a cool spread on the company’s influence on British music.

You can view Martin – The Guitar Journal of Acoustic Guitars for free right here, or check it out on the Guitar World app, which you can download for free here.

For more on Martin, visit martinguitar.com.