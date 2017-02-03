EarthQuaker Devices Launches #EQDatingGame Contest

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

We recently got the scoop on new Valentine’s Day-themed contest from EarthQuaker Devices, where one lucky winner will receive a Space Spiral Modulated Delay Device.

Here's some info from the company:

Listen up, lovebirds! Valentine’s Day is on its way and we’ve found that lovin’ feeling! To spread the love, we’re giving away a Space Spiral Modulated Delay Device in the #EQDatingGame!

Starting February 1, EarthQuaker Devices will post a new #EQDatingGame question on Instagram (@earthquakerdev). There are five questions total, so tune in each day for a new question and another chance to win.

Participants have until February 13 to post their video(s) answering each question. Only one entry per question, please, for a total of five entries per individual.

Please feel free to share the contest, as well as submit your own entries! You never know ... you might get lucky.

Here’s how to win:

Follow us on Instagram (@earthquakerdev) for the #EQDatingGame question of the day! Post your #EQDatingGame video answering our question on Instagram through February 13! Answer as many questions as you’d like. One entry per question, please. Include the hashtag #EQDatingGame and tag @earthquakerdev Visit our profile link and sign up for our mailing list! We’ll announce the winner on Valentine’s Day! The winner gets a Space Spiral Modulated Delay Device!



Visit earthquakerdevices.com/eqdating-game for more details on the contest.

For the latest on EarthQuaker Devices, visit earthquakerdevices.com.