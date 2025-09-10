“The player is not renting or subscribing to access the effect… It’s a purchase that lasts a lifetime”: The Boss PX-1 Plugout FX backlash has gone viral – but is it justified? We put the biggest criticisms to Boss – here’s what they had to say

Last month, Boss announced the PX-1 – a ‘convertible’ stompbox designed to provide players with the opportunity to play through a number of classic Boss effects, all from a device inspired by its classic compact pedal template.

At its basic level, the PX-1 is a single-switch multi-FX pedal that offers eight pre-installed effects, with the space for up to eight additional effects to be added. The original list includes fan favorites, such as the DS-1 Distortion, and discontinued vintage gems, such as the SG-1 Spectrum.

Next year, Boss will roll out additional effects for the PX-1, which will be available for $9.99 via a ‘Model Pass’.

The overwhelming reception to the PX-1, it’s fair to say, was far from warm. Upon the release of the pedal, the internet was quick to pick apart the pitch, with big-name influencers and casual Boss fans alike calling out divisive aspects of the PX-1 on gear forums, Reddit threads, social media posts and YouTube videos.

There was no shortage of criticisms levelled against Boss and its new compact pedal. Some condemned what they dubbed as the “micro-transactional” nature of the pedal, and the fact additional effects will need to be purchased in the future. Others voiced concerns that the PX-1 platform may eventually be abandoned altogether, and that one day Boss will simply stop supporting it.

Some also rebuked what they perceived to be the licensing and ‘subscription’ approach to the PX-1, believing that rolling payments to ‘rent’ rather than outright ‘own’ an effect would be required. This, it should be noted, is inaccurate.

Among the noise came some other misunderstandings, which Boss has been working to point out on posts across social media. To cut through that noise and to set the record straight, we reached out to Boss and leveled five of the biggest criticisms that the guitar internet has had against the PX-1.

Here is what the company said…

1. Micro-transactions and "Pay-For-Play"

Some players have voiced their concern over the micro-transactional nature of the pedal, and the fact new effects will be accessed through additional payments. Plus, a Roland Cloud account will be required to upload new effects.

Boss: “The PX-1 includes 16 effects at launch, available for the lifetime of the pedal with no restrictions on performance. Each effect has been purposefully recreated with the unique sound character and expression that musicians expect from BOSS, using 100% of the unit’s processing power to ensure accuracy and performance, per effect.

“Additional Model Passes are optional. They can be purchased individually for $9.99 USD through the BOSS Effects Loader app – no subscription is required. Once purchased, they can be loaded to the PX-1.

“PX-1 effects software licenses are called Model Passes. They last a lifetime. Once loaded, the effect becomes part of the pedal and works on its own, without needing the app or an internet connection. Much like buying a computer game for a console, you’re not purchasing the underlying code or copyright when you acquire a Model Pass for the PX-1; you’re obtaining a license to install, use, and enjoy that software product indefinitely.

“It’s a purchase that lasts a lifetime, as opposed to a time-limited subscription. These are not software updates but entirely new effect models. Offering them as optional add-ons allows players to expand their palette if they choose, while keeping the core product complete out of the box.

“Once your favorite sounds are loaded onto the PX-1, no ongoing connection to the app is needed. A Roland Account is required to access the app – this is not a Roland Cloud subscription. Creating a Roland Account across Roland and BOSS products helps ensure a smooth and secure experience for users. Roland Accounts are free, requiring only a name and email address to unlock a range of benefits across Roland and BOSS.”

2. Licensing and subscription concerns

By extension, some players are also concerned that to access more effects, they will need to pay for a license, rather than buy and own the effects algorithm out-right. 'Effects rental' and 'pay-for-play, you will own nothing' are some of the phrases that have been used.

Boss: “The PX-1 always includes 16 effects at no additional cost – these are owned outright by the user and do not require a license or subscription. Optional effects can be purchased individually. Once purchased, they remain available to the user without expiration – the player is not renting or subscribing to access the effect, and there is no future or ongoing cost to the player.

“Model Pass works the same as purchasing and owning the effect outright, however your account is linked to the hardware. For clarity, if you own two PX-1 units, and you wish to load a purchased Model Pass, you’ll need an individual model pass for each unit. Bug fixes and software updates are always included at no cost.”

3. Support and upkeep

Others are concerned over the longevity of the pedal, in regard to how the terms of service could change in the future, leading to higher costs, and how the platform could eventually be discontinued and inaccessible if updates are not consistent and regular.

Boss: “Any optional Model Passes that you purchase are associated with your Roland Account and remain available permanently – there is no subscription. Once sounds are loaded onto the PX-1, they stay there until you choose to swap them. As with all Roland and BOSS products, we are committed to long-term support, including free bug fixes and software updates to ensure stability and reliability.”

4. Similarities to the gaming and automotive industry

A few players have also likened the PX-1 to products in the gaming and car industries i.e., having to pay for DLC content and to unlock physical features that are already built into the hardware. Some have argued this shouldn't be the case for a compact guitar pedal.

Boss: “While we understand comparisons to other industries, the PX-1 will always operate as intended without requiring any further payments. Any add-ons are entirely optional and based on player preference. You can also demo Model Passes before making a purchase. The PX-1 is a complete product as advertised – nothing is locked, paywalled, or restricted. All 16 effects are available for the lifetime of the pedal at no extra cost.

“Right out the box, the BOSS PX-1 Plugout FX provides the tremendous benefit of a complete collection of 16 classic BOSS compact pedals in a single unit, with pristine digital recreations of the original analog tones. It is essentially a living history of BOSS pedals – a "greatest hits" collection of the most legendary and sought-after BOSS pedals, all with authentic tone and response.

“At its price point, the PX-1 delivers full functionality out of the box. Optional Model Passes are simply an additional way for players to expand their sound library if they wish, with one-time purchases priced at $9.99 USD. ”

5. Price per effect

Some commenters have compared the PX-1 to the Line 6 HX One, which they say offers more effects and no 'subscriptions' for only $50 more. Other options such as the Zoom MultiStomp and TC Electronic Plethora explore the 'one-effect multi-FX' concept without additional payments / subscriptions required.

Boss: “The PX-1 was designed to deliver authentic BOSS compact pedal tones at the highest quality – effects that are otherwise rare and/or hard to find. The PX-1 is not intended to be a broad multi-FX device. Instead, it bridges the gap between collectors, enthusiasts, and players who want access to classic BOSS sounds in their most faithful form.

“We believe the pricing reflects strong value: $9.99 per optional Modal Pass offers players access to premium, highly detailed recreations of iconic pedals – delivered in a way no other platform currently provides. Other solutions on the market are excellent tools in their own right, but the PX-1’s purpose is different: to provide the best BOSS sounds, built by the originators.”