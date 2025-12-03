“Legends never die. They evolve”: Ross Electronics returns under new family stewardship – a year after JHS Pedals’ ill-fated revival

Ross Electronics is back in the game after 2023’s failed revival under JHS Pedals, with the firm now entering a new era of family stewardship.

The firm was founded by the late Charles “Bud” Ross in the 1970s, who had found success in the amplifier market with Kustom the previous decade. He was a gear inventor consistently ahead of the curve, prompting JHS Pedals to help revive the stompbox brand in 2023.

However, the return failed to meet expectations, and the plug was pulled a year later. Now, though, Ross Electronics is under the control of Bud’s grandson, Cameron, who is launching five new Era 6 pedals to celebrate its next chapter.

The pedals – comprising a chorus, distortion, fuzz, compressor, and phaser – have been reshaped with “modern engineering” but also celebrate the firm's roots.

“I am the captain now,” Cameron writes on Ross’ Instagram page. “We’re starting with the core line you know and love, each rebuilt with player-driven improvements and the exacting standards of modern pedal design.

“Expect refined circuits, rugged builds, and updated features that make them more versatile and gig-ready than ever.”

As shown in the image in the post, which features the old and new pedals lined up side by side, the pedals are retaining their classic colors and simple aesthetics. Cameron also took to the comments to assure that fan feedback has been taken into consideration with these new builds.

Under JHS Pedals, Ross’ relaunch got off to a flier. By the end of 2023, 5,400 units had been snapped up. Between January and November 2024, however, only 334 sales were notched, resulting in the end of the ill-fated revival.

“The Ross re-release did not go as planned,” JHS Pedals accepted at the time. “We loved it, the market did not.”

That hasn't deterred the Ross family, though, and Cameron is clearly looking ahead to a potentially bright future. “Legends never die,” the company says on its website. “They evolve. Ross pedals are officially back.”

A mailing list has been set up for those wanting to hear about its impending relaunch – but, of course, Guitar World will be all over the story, too.

Keep your eyes peeled on Ross Electronics in the meantime.