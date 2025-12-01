MXR’s FOD Drive gets you Billie Joe Armstrong’s Dookie Drive tones in a non-signature pedal, and Sweetwater has just sliced the price by nearly half for Cyber Monday
The dual-amp-in-a-box overdrive is a stone-cold basket case, even if you’re not a Green Day fan
When MXR announced the Dookie Drive in 2019, Green Day fans couldn’t buy them fast enough. But, while MRX doesn’t directly broadcast it, there’s an alternative to Billie Joe Armstrong’s signature pedal that serves-up the same circuit. The MXR FOD Drive (which takes its name from the Dookie song) is almost identical, and Sweetwater has it reduced from $179.99 to $99 for Cyber Monday.
The MXR FOD Drive puts the brand's Dookie Drive collaboration with Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong into a non-signature pedal, which is arguably more versatile than the DD thanks to its three-position mid toggle switch.
At just $99, this is an overdrive pedal with a reputation far above its price tag, whether you're a Green Day fan or not.
Just as with the Dookie Drive, the FOD aims to recreate the modded dual-amp setup used to track Dookie. As such, the FOD features two parallel ‘channels’ which can be balanced by using the Blend knob. On one side, there’s a crunch tone which retains definition and has a mid-forward tonality, on the other is a more saturated drive channel with a mid-scoop applied.
The Gain control governs how distorted the saturated channel is, while the Output and Tone controls are applied globally. Inside the pedal are two trim controls allowing you to change the gain and maximum output level for the crunch sound.
But where the FOD differs to the Dookie Drive is in its use of a three-way toggle switch. Here you can set the FOD’s overall midrange to flat, scooped or boosted, whereas on the Dookie Drive you have the option to apply a scoop (or flat response) only.
Now, even if you're not a Green Day fan there's plenty of versatility in this pedal for big rock rhythm sounds and punchy, cutting lead lines. But, if you are, you'll love it for the easy approximation of one of the '90s best-loved rock albums.
It won't stay at this price for long, though, so it's best to grab these things, er…when they come around.
