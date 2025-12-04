Fender keeps up with Neural DSP in the amp modeler race by giving the Tone Master Pro its first polyphonic synths – included in major free firmware update

Fender has rolled out a new firmware update for its Tone Master Pro amp modeler, adding new amps, cabs, effects, and quality of life improvements.

The modeler was launched amid an increasingly competitive market in October 2023, and has been winning over tube amp fanatics and other modeler users alike ever since. This new update, the firm says, is one of its most exciting upgrades yet.

Four new amps have been introduced, alongside six new cabs and 23 effect models. The Hiway 105 amp – based on the Hiwatt DR103 100-watt amp that powered David Gilmour’s early days in Pink Floyd – and the Petrol, inspired by the Diezel VH4 100-watt head, have both joined the party.

There's also Fender ’65 Twin Reverb Blonde, and the Fender Bassman TV for “bold, authoritative bass tones.” Cabs, meanwhile, include partners for the new heads, and the 1x12 Deluxe D120 and 2x12 British Alnico.

In terms of effects, there are three polyphonic guitar synthesizers, offering “best-in-class latency, for sonic explorations that blur the line between cutting-edge and retro.” With the Neural DSP Quad Cortex finally getting a synth engine recently, Fender has smartly returned fire.

Beyond that, there are five new EQs, including a professional five-band parametric studio-style EQ, the Namaste Drive for “amp-like overdrive with buttery smooth gain and rich harmonics,” and the XO Boost, a clean boost with bags of character.

The haul is rounded out by seven new delay effects and four convolution reverbs, “delivering inspiring acoustic space simulation.”

Furthermore, streamlined connectivity welcomes MIDI over USB support, while its block preset capacity rises to 500, and its looper now stretches out to three minutes.

“Packed with highly anticipated, user-requested additions, firmware update 1.7 supercharges your Tone Master Pro with a fresh wave of best-in-class models and powerful new features,” says Fender.

The update is free for all TMP users. Visit Fender for more info and instructions on how to roll out the update.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

The amp modeler arms race has been growing fiercer by the day, with Neural DSP bolstering the Quad Cortex and Nano Cortex with some serious new firepower. Elsewhere, early industry leaders Fractal have just released their most affordable floor modeler yet, and Kemper has rung in some much-anticipated upgrades, too.

Fender’s update is timely, then, and there’s plenty to whet the appetite of electric guitar and bass players. It might just win over some new players in the process.