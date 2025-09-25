“Sets a new benchmark in polyphonic pitch-shifting effects”: Boss takes on DigiTech with the XS-100 and XS-1 Poly Shifter – could it topple the Whammy?

Boss is muscling in on DigiTech’s turf with two new advanced pitch-shifting pedals, the XS-100 and XS-1 Poly Shifter. And it isn’t taking any prisoners as it “sets a new benchmark in polyphonic pitch-shifting effects.”

For years, DigiTech’s Whammy pedal – beloved by everyone from Tom Morello and Jack White to Dimebag Darrell and now a must-have bit of kit in the fast-rising thall guitar movement – has dominated the pitch-shifting world. Other out-there DigiTech inventions, including the MonoNeon signature model and recent Hammer On spin-off, have expanded its empire, but now Boss is getting in on the action.

Boasting a gigantic eight-octave span (that’s four up, four down), real-time pitch controls, expressive pedal and footswitches, a clear LED screen, and – for many a vital ability – MIDI connectivity, the XS-100 has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

Beneath the headlines of its features, which aim to satisfy chug-loving drop-tuning enthusiasts and those wanting a capo alternative in equal measure, Boss has strived for top-notch realism that protects an instrument’s clarity and character.

Tonal artefacts, it says, have been eradicated when warping the guitar’s signal. Its “finely tuned algorithms and a specially selected DSP platform” coalesce for “balanced polyphonic performance that feels natural and musical across all playing styles, pickup positions, and pedal setups.”

The biggest flaw with pitch-shifting is that guitars often sound pitched – although purveyors of stank face riffs have often embraced that quirk – and so Boss is going for the cleanest sound around. That means that single-note riffing and complex chords will be met with equal clarity.

Like the next-gen Whammy DT, two effects can be run simultaneously, such as detuning the entire signal by an octave and still having expressive sweeps available.

So, what’s the difference between the two? Well, quite a lot. The XS-100 is the big daddy, complete with a rubbed-capped expression pedal that can be assigned to a variety of functions, including turning effects on/off, octave jumps, or subtle detunes for a chorus pedal shimmer. There’s also a bank of 30 preset slots, which the expression pedal and footswitch can recall.

BOSS XS-100 Poly Shifter | Everything You Need To Know - YouTube Watch On

The toe end of the pedal also has an integrated switch to introduce momentary pitch jumps with adjustable rise/fall times.

An extensive I/O supplies myriad connectivity options, including analog dry-through, with room for MIDI and two external footswitches for more expressive options on the fly, and USB-C for downloading updates. And it supports all frequencies, meaning bass players can enjoy the fun, too.

The compact XS-1, meanwhile, resembles a more traditional stompbox, occupying a significantly smaller footprint on pedalboards. The same glitch-free performance is baked in, sans the expression pedal, but it isn’t quite as expansive.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

Pitch can be changed across +/- seven semitones or +/- three octaves, while its Detune function works across +/- 20 cents, and notably isn't MIDI compatible. Like its bigger brother, it offers a Balance control.

However, like previous Boss compact pitch-shifters, you can assign the pedal switch for momentary shifts, while up to two external footswitches can offer fast access to alternate tuning modes. You can also connect an external expression pedal for the full Whammy treatment.

It's far less feature-laden, but for those wanting a more on-the-nose pitch-shifting pedal without all the frills, this smaller, cheaper box covers plenty of ground.

The BOSS XS-100 ($349.99) and XS-1 ($199.99) launch in October 2025.

Head to Boss for more.