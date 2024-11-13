“From January 2024 to now, we sold 334 units. I went after it, but it plummeted”: Why JHS Pedals is discontinuing Ross Pedals – just over a year after resurrecting the legacy brand

News
By
published

In his announcement, Josh Scott revealed that starting on Friday, November 15, he'd be selling the remaining Ross units – which were revived against the backdrop of much fanfare last year – for $79 apiece

Ross Electronics Phaser
(Image credit: Future)

JHS has announced it will be discontinuing the Ross Pedals line – the legacy effects brand it resurrected only last year.

It was one of 2023’s bigger pedal stories. In August, it was announced that Josh Scott and his JHS company would be bringing back the storied stompbox firm, which had first been founded in the 1970s by Charles “Bud” Ross.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.