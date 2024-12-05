“Many players think that the pickups are the main contributor to the way a guitar sounds… But if you change what the string does, that changes the guitar”: How Andy Powers rethought electric guitar design for the Powers Electric A-Type

An all-new electric from the man who makes Taylor one of the biggest names in acoustic design, the A-Type is typically high-end, thoroughly original, and might well be a modern classic in the making

Andy Powers of Powers Electric – and Taylor Guitars – tries on the new A-Type for size and likes what he hears.
(Image credit: Charles Torrealba)

Let’s be honest, it’s pretty easy to trace most new guitar designs back to a few classic guitars: the usual suspects. Everywhere you look there are ‘inspired by’ or pretty direct copies masquerading as new designs. While that can be fun, comfortable and very often quite a success on the sound and playability front, it’s not exactly bringing anything new to the table.

The Powers Electric A-Type, you could argue, is one of the more original takes on the electric guitar with a raft of new design elements that seem to encompass old style with contemporary function. But where did the design start – and why? Time to dig deep with the company’s founder, Andy Powers…

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.