“Dependability and durability baked in”: Cort takes a leaf out of Strandberg’s book and begins its True Temperament experiments with the KX700 TT

News
By
( , )
published

With looks to kill – and tuning and intonation that promises to withstand even the most aggressive of play styles – Cort’s new high-end model drags the innovative fret design to a slightly more accessible price point

Cort KX700 TT
(Image credit: Cort)

Cort Guitars has tapped into the magic of True Temperament fret design with its latest electric guitar, the KX700 TT.

Having previously featured on Strandberg guitars at the request of Aussie maestro Plini, True Temperament frets work by fine-tuning the intonation of every note without impacting its playability. As a result, you get wavy, Salvador Dali-esque frets that, like a piano, are tuned one note at a time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.