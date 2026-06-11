“A proactive step to position these iconic brands for long-term success”: Dean Guitars owner files for bankruptcy

Dean Guitars’ parent company, Armadillo Enterprise, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, it has been announced.

Armadillo Distribution Enterprises and Concordia LLC, the intellectual property holding company for Dean Guitars, Luna Guitars and ddrums, have voluntarily filed jointly under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Middle District of Florida.

Notably, a Chapter 11 filing does not mean the company is going into liquidation. Unlike a Chapter 7 filing, which winds down operations, this route instead involves a court-supervised reorganization that will allow Armadillo and Concordia LLC to restructure their financial obligations.

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It will also mean both companies – and by extension, Dean Guitars – will be continuing normal business operations while the restructuring takes place.

Pamela Keris, Armadillo owner and CEO, said the decision to file for bankruptcy was “a proactive step to strengthen our financial foundation and position these iconic brands for long-term success”.

“Resolving the financial pressures of recent years allows us to focus fully on growing what we've built,” she says. “We remain fully committed to our customers, our dealer network, and our employees. Dean, Luna, and ddrum are strong brands, and this process will allow us to emerge as a more resilient organization.”

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A press statement adds, “The Companies have filed customary first-day motions seeking court authorization to continue paying employee wages and benefits and to maintain vendor and dealer relationships without interruption.

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“Armadillo wishes to assure both its retail and consumer partners that all existing orders, dealer relationships, and customer commitments will continue to be honored without interruption.”

In court filings available online, Armadillo has estimated assets listed between $1 million and $10 million, though its estimated financial liabilities are between $10 million and $50 million.

The filing comes off the back of some trying times for Armadillo and Dean Guitars, which have been embroiled in internal disputes and high-profile lawsuits over the past few years.

In 2023, two separate lawsuits alleged Armadillo was liable for nearly $10 million in debt, leaving the firm’s fate in the balance. At the time, one of its lenders, Valley National Bank, attempted to foreclose on Armadillo’s debts.

Kerry King of Slayer is one of Dean Guitars' leading signature artists. (Image credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images)

As per the bankruptcy petition recently filed, Valley National Bank currently holds an unsecured claim of around $3.3 million.

That’s not to mention the various copyright wrangles it’s had with Gibson over the years. In 2025, a federal jury backed Gibson in an infringement battle that rejected Dean’s use of the Flying V, Explorer and SG body shapes.

More recently, Dean Guitars has been wrapped up in a legal dispute with Dimebag Darrell’s estate over breach of contract and trademark dispute of the Stealth and Razorback designs. Though it ultimately emerged victorious, it could be facing an appeal.

Given the scope of its potential liabilities, it remains to be seen how exactly the future of Dean Guitars will pan out. That said, the firm is steadfast in its assertion that this bankruptcy filing is a necessary step towards a more secure and stable future – one that will not only benefit the company, but also fans of Dean Guitars, too.

Armadillo Distribution Enterprises has been approached for comment.