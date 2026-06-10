“It is good news. Better than I expected”: Höfner has been bought out after filing for bankruptcy – and will be backed by Thomann for a new era

After months of uncertainty, Höfner has been saved from bankruptcy after it was bought out by GEWA Music.

The German firm has Thomann as a major shareholder, and the two will now work together to give the legendary instrument maker a second life.

The sale was confirmed in a Facebook statement posted last week attributed to Nick Wass, a British music industry executive and Höfner guitar specialist. YouTuber KDH also received a statement from Thomann regarding the sale.

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As per Wass' statement, the iconic 500/1 bass will remain in production, with 24 staff members also retained. But there will be some changes to its operations.

“They intend to keep on producing violins, but Höfner will no longer handle what is called the white wood,” Wass’ statement reads. “They will also keep producing the 500/1 bass. Thomann will handle all European distribution, while GEWA will deal with the rest of the world.

“I do not have further info at this time, such as where [instruments will be] built, [at] which premises, or what models. But I would say it is good news. Better than I expected.”

What the takeover means in practice for Höfner going forward remains to be seen. Regardless, the fact that Höfner has been saved – and a portion of production will remain in Germany, as per Thomann's statement – is cause for celebration.

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Höfner instruments have found reverence in the hands of Paul McCartney, Paul Weller, and First Aid Kit, but in December the company's future was left hanging in the balance.

The firm had filed for bankruptcy after a “difficult period” exacerbated by the US tariffs, with McCartney quick to pay tribute to their “wonderful” instruments.

The Beatle is Höfner’s most famous champion. Macca has played Höfner basses for decades, and used his legendary 500/1 violin bass to record early Beatles hits like She Loves You.

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It was stolen in October 1972 and deemed lost forever, but the Lost Bass Project, spearheaded by Wass and a GW contributor, was established in 2023 to track it down, leading to its discovery in an English attic.

McCartney was promptly reunited with his beloved bass half a century after it was stolen, and it returned to the stage alongside Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood as McCartney brought his expansive, globe-trotting Got Back tour to a close in late 2024.

Guitar World has approached Thomann for comment.