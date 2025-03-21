“The jury’s decision reinforces the validity and strength of Gibson’s intellectual property rights”: Gibson emerges victorious in copyright infringement retrial battle with Dean

News
By published

A Texas federal jury once again sided with Gibson, rejecting Dean's argument that the former's Flying V, Explorer, and SG guitar shapes are generic in the minds of the guitar buying public

A Gibson Flying V (left) and a Dean Schenker Brothers V
A Gibson Flying V (left) and a Dean Schenker Brothers V (Image credit: Joby Sessions / Future)

A federal jury has for a second time sided with Gibson Brands in its years-long trademark battle with Armadillo Enterprises, the owner of Dean Guitars.

Initiated in 2019, when Gibson sued Armadillo for trademark infringement, the battle centered around the former brand's argument that Dean had violated the trademarks for, to name the most prominent examples, its proprietary Flying V, Explorer, and SG designs.

Dean, meanwhile, argued that in the minds of the guitar-buying public, those shapes had become generic.

Gibson emerged victorious in May 2022, with a Texas federal jury deeming the shapes in question to indeed be Gibson's, but last July, Dean won the right to a retrial in the case, arguing successfully to the Texas 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that certain key evidence in its favor had been excluded in the original trial.

The retrial, however, has led to the same result, with Gibson's trademarks being upheld, and – as was the case three years ago – the company receiving a token sum for damages.

Joe Bonamassa's ‘Donny J’ 1958 Gibson Flying V

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

In a statement shared with Guitar World, Gibson said, “Gibson has secured another major legal victory in its ongoing commitment to protecting its iconic designs.

“In the retrial of Gibson v. Armadillo Enterprises (Dean Guitars), a Texas federal jury has once again upheld Gibson’s exclusive rights to its legendary guitar shapes and trademarks, in recognition of the harm caused by Dean’s infringement.

“The jury’s decision reinforces the validity and strength of Gibson’s intellectual property rights, confirming that its guitar shapes, including the Flying V, Explorer, and SG, remain protected trademarks,” the statement continued.

“Gibson is turning its focus to the future, continuing to invest in innovation, craftsmanship, and the next generation of groundbreaking guitars.”

Guitar World has reached out to Dean Guitars for comment.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music industry
Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster

“If he wasn’t doing what he’s doing, he’d be a natural fit”: Norman Harris hints Joe Bonamassa could take over Norman's Rare Guitars when he retires
General views of the Hollywood Rock Walk at the Guitar Center on the Sunset Strip after the announcement of rock legend Eddie Van Halen&#039;s death on October 06, 2020 in Hollywood, California

“I used to visit my local GC frequently. That all stopped when they started locking everything up”: How can Guitar Center improve its stores and reclaim its former glory? Guitar World readers have their say
Headrush FRFR-Go

"This seems like the missing link for anyone who uses an amp modeler at home": Headrush FRFR-Go speaker cab review
See more latest
Most Popular
SlideSaddle
“For guitarists to push the boundaries of what’s possible”: Meet the SlideSaddle – a guitar slide that offers infinite sustain like an EBow
Portrait of English musician Steven Wilson, founding member of progressive rock group Porcupine Tree, photographed at his home in Hemel Hempstead on February 17, 2015
“A lot of old-school guitar players can play amazing. But sometimes they’re not so innovative with the actual sound”: Steven Wilson on why guitarists need to switch up their tones to prevent their solos sounding stale
Sonoforma gear furniture
Amps as furniture? This brand of high-end cabinets puts Celestion speakers into luxury furniture inspired by ’70s hi-fi consoles – and aims to blend guitar gear seamlessly into your life
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Charvel, get a $99 UAFX pedal, plus all the week's best guitar gear deals
Heritage Ascent Series
“Exceptional value while maintaining our high standards”: Heritage turns to the budget guitar market with its all-new Ascent range – which starts from just $195
John Fogerty performs with his ACME Rickenbacker 325
“He was interested but said, ‘I gave the guitar away. I feel stupid buying it’”: Norman Harris almost sold John Fogerty back his iconic ACME Rickenbacker – years before he was eventually reunited with it
Lollar Super-Caster Pickups
“We’ve added more versatility into the Strat footprint”: Lollar looks to breathe new life into Strat single coils with the Super-Casters – gold foil-covered pickups with a “larger than life” sound
Singer Vicki Peterson of The Bangles performs onstage during 80&#039;s Weekend #7 at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
“I was too precious about what I was trying to do live. I have to remind myself onstage to just shut up and play”: Vicki Peterson on the invaluable lessons she learned with The Bangles – and how she stopped worrying about her guitar playing
Spiro
“This gives me the sound I am after in my head”: Spiro – the virtuoso tipped for greatness by Tim Henson and Tosin Abasi – shares the secrets behind his speed picking technique that will help you play faster
John Mayer performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
“If you’re a young guitar player, that’s money well spent”: John Mayer names the pedal he thinks every young guitar player should consider buying