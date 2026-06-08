“We continue to fight for the return of Darrell’s guitar designs”: Dimebag Darrell’s estate responds after court rules in Dean’s favor in legal dispute

Dimebag Darrell’s estate has issued a new statement in light of a recent court ruling that swung in favor of Dean Guitars owner, Armadillo Distribution Enterprises, amid the protracted legal battle between the two parties.

The late Pantera guitarist had designed two signature guitars, the Stealth and Razorback, in collaboration with Dean Guitars, using its ML model as their foundation. Dimebag’s employment of the guitars has made Dean’s X-shaped variants some of the most recognizable metal guitars on the planet.

Rita Haney, who was Dimebag’s longtime girlfriend and is now trustee of his estate, had sued Dean for “unauthorized fraudulent trademark registrations” regarding both guitars. She felt the guitars should be deemed as the intellectual property of the guitarist.

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However, a court ruling in early May granted Dean a summary judgment that dismissed “the majority” of the Dimebag estate’s trademark, fraud, and breach of contract claims. Ultimately, that meant the guitars were deemed to be owned by Dean, not the In Dime We Trust estate, which Haney spearheads.

Now, a statement issued by In Dime We Trust states that it “respectfully disagrees with the Court’s ruling and believes the decision conflicts with the clear language contained in the agreement Darrell Abbott signed with Dean Guitars in 2004.”

The agreement was signed shortly before his death that same year. Dimebag had rekindled his relationship with Dean after a period with Washburn guitars, which resulted in the Razorback’s creation.

In Dime We Trust claims the signed agreement states “Dean “shall acquire no rights in the tradenames or designs Stealth Guitar or Razorback Guitar by virtue of this Agreement, and upon termination of this Agreement shall cease the production of Stealth and Razorback style guitars.”