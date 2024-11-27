“Kossoff damaged his own '59 Les Paul and borrowed Ramm's for the encore. He agreed to swap it for his damaged guitar once it had been repaired”: A 1968 Gibson Les Paul played by Free's Paul Kossoff is up for auction

News
By
( , )
published

The guitar was owned by Arthur Ramm from the British prog rock band Beckett, and was originally a Les Paul Gold Top before being converted to a Burst around 1969-70

Left-Paul Kossoff playing guitar on stage; Right- Paul Kossoff&#039;s Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: Left-Dick Darnatt/Redferns; Right-Bonhams)

A stage-used 1968 Gibson Les Paul, played by Free's Paul Kossoff, is currently up for auction and expected to sell for a figure in the range of £30,000 to £40,000 ($37,833 to $50,445).

According to the statement provided by auction house Bonhams, the guitar was originally a Les Paul Gold Top before being converted to a Burst around 1969-70.

Image 1 of 3
Paul Kossoff's stage-used Gibson Les Paul Electric Guitar
(Image credit: Bonhams)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.