“I've never ordered anything like this before”: Misha Mansoor is the latest player to receive the elusive Jackson Surfcaster offset – could a production run of the firm’s most sought-after model be in the works?

By
published

Following Mike Stringer’s retro-modern custom builds, Jackson’s custom shop has crafted the Periphery guitarist a similarly styled baritone – which merges Fender, Jackson, and Charvel elements into one ultra-desirable axe

Misha Mansoor Custom Shop Jackson Surfcaster
(Image credit: Misha Mansoor)

Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor has taken to social media to show off his latest electric guitar – and it's a beauty.

A custom shop build that merges a Charvel Surfcaster body and a Fender headstock with the kind of appointments found on his brutal Jackson signature guitars, this particular axe looks strikingly similar to Mike Stringer’s very own recent Jackson Custom Shop acquisitions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.