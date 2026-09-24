Some players have a seemingly endless supply of electric guitars. Others, like Stevie Ray Vaughan’s guitar hero, Lonnie Mack, had a one and only. Now, his noble steed is heading to auction.

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s adoration for Jimi Hendrix and Albert King is well documented, but his ties to Mack, who was a formative figure in blues rock, often slip under the radar. But he was no less impressionable on the virtuoso.

Mack’s trusted six-string companion was certainly unique. The 1958 Gibson Flying V is saddled with a Bigsby vibrato, which, given the guitar's shape, isn't a pairing we see all too often. To make it possible, the tailpiece of the tremolo sits on a metal bar that connects to the inside legs of the V-shaped body. It’s a little crude, sure, but it’s effective, and a big part of the guitar’s uncanny charm.

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Dubbed “Number 7”, indicating how soon this model came off Gibson’s inaugural production line, it stayed by his side throughout his pioneering blues-, country-, and soul-blending career.

Here, Heritage Auctions is offering it alongside his 1962 Magnatone Custom 440 combo amplifier and stage-used strap.

“This is far more than an exceptionally rare 1958 Gibson,” says Heritage Auctions. “It is a cornerstone of American popular music history. The recovery and first public offering of this remarkable instrument represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire one of the most important and iconic artist-owned electric guitars ever to become available.”

The auction is launching with a starting bid of $300,000, and there are a few historical caveats to note.

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"Number 7" Was refinished in its red visage by Gibson around 1963, and its neck has had a major repair. Scars of that, two korina wood dowels, can be found at its heel. Given its Bigsby, the original string-through-body holes have long since been filled in, and its tuners have been replaced with period-correct reproductions. The original Kluson tuners are part of the package deal.

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Mack would go on to collaborate numerous times, with SRV producing his 1985 comeback album, Strike Like Lightning.

Naturally, “Number 7” was there for the whole thing and has featured during their on-stage linkups, meaning the guitar has a deep connection to both blues guitar greats. Indeed, the instrument was so significant that Gibson re-produced it as a signature model in the ’90s, complete with bar bracket and Bigsby.

It's not the only totem instrument Heritage Auctions is offering right now. The prototype of Eric Clapton's Crossroads ES-335, modeled on his faithful 1963 guitar; Ace Frehley's 1972 Gibson Les Paul, used on stage with Kiss throughout the '70s; and a skull-laden Telecaster formerly owned by Keith Richards are also heading to the auction block.

See Heritage Auctions for more.