Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi, Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan and more to celebrate Buddy Guy's 90th birthday with an unmissable concert: Here's how to watch Buddy's Got The Blues from anywhere

At a glance (Image credit: Blackbird Presents, Live Nation and Buddy Guy) When: From Thursday, October 1st 2026

Start time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT/ 12:30 AM UK

Where: Stream via Nugs.net

Right, it’s fair to say most of us will never make it to our 90th birthday, let alone still be playing sold-out shows with a polkadot guitar in hand – but blues legend Buddy Guy will be doing just that this week.

For more than seven decades, Buddy Guy has defined the sound of the blues. His innovative guitar work has inspired generations of musicians, from Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Eric Clapton and John Mayer. Now, for his milestone birthday, some of music's biggest names are coming together for a once-in-a-lifetime concert to honor this living blues icon.

Buddy’s Got The Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration is a star-studded event promising a night of unforgettable performances and emotional tributes in honor of a living legend and you can stream the whole thing at Nugs.net.

The lineup reads like a who’s who of contemporary blues and rock, with everyone from Eric Clapton to John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, as well as Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Robert Randolph, Bobby Rush, Isaiah Sharkey, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan, Ally Venable, Willie Weeks, and Kim Wilson.

To top it off, current Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan will serve as the show's musical director.

Speaking about the event, Guy says, “Can't wait to celebrate 90 years of living, loving, and playing the blues with all my friends. We’ll make it a night not just for me, but for the folks who taught us, the friends we’ve played with, and the ones coming up behind us.”

So, whether you’re a lifelong blues fan or just discovering Buddy Guy’s music, this concert offers a rare opportunity to see so many celebrated artists share the stage in a heartfelt salute to one of their heroes.

How to watch from anywhere

(Image credit: Provided/PR: Courtesy of Buddy Guy)

Perhaps the best part is you don’t have to be in the audience at the venue to experience the show. The event will be streamed worldwide, giving fans everywhere the chance to join the celebration from the comfort of their own homes.

Hosted by nugs.net, the livestream ensures that Buddy’s 90th birthday is truly a global affair. All you need is an internet connection and a ticket from nugs.net/BuddyGuy to tune in.

Tickets cost $39.99 for HD or $49.99 for 4K, but you get a 25% discount if you subscribe to the site.

Better yet, a portion of the livestream proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society, continuing Buddy’s tradition of using his platform to give back and make a difference.

Nugs: Stream Live Concerts

You don't need to sign up for a subscription to enjoy this concert, but if you do, you'll get a wealth of extras. Check out Nugs for $12.99 a month, where you can enjoy exclusive concert livestreams, full-concert videos on demand, and official concert audio in MP3 or AAC. Plus, you get 15% off everything at nugs.net. If you want even more, the Hi-Res plan is $24.99 a month and adds lossless and immersive audio and 4K UHD video streaming.

What is nugs?

(Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Nugs is a premier online platform for live music streaming, offering fans access to thousands of concerts and exclusive recordings from legendary artists and emerging acts alike.

Founded in 1997, Nugs began as a resource for fans to access high-quality live recordings of their favorite bands. Over the years, it has become the go-to destination for music lovers who want to relive the magic of the live concert experience from anywhere in the world.

One of the platform’s strongest features is its vast library. Nugs partners with a wide array of artists to provide official concert recordings, both recent and archival. Subscribers can stream or download shows in HD and even 4K, often just hours after the performance.

Whether you’re a fan of Buddy Guy, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, Metallica, or Phish, the catalog is constantly expanding with new live content added regularly.

The platform is available on web and mobile apps, and can be streamed to your smart TV, making it easy to enjoy concerts without leaving the comfort of your living room – and unless you have a particularly hostile roommate, no one will throw a pint of what you hope is beer over you while you wait for the main act to start.

Of course, you don't need to sign up for a full-on subscription, but doing so unlocks unlimited streaming access to the entire catalog, letting you explore decades of concerts.

Subscribers often receive discounts on special events and pay-per-view livestreams – such as Buddy Guy’s 90th birthday concert – and early access to exclusive releases.

See the full line-up