“A lot of them need to be played. They have souls”: One of California’s top music entrepreneurs has left behind one of the finest vintage guitar collections we’ve ever seen

The astonishing collection includes guitars signed by Van Halen and Gene Simmons – and some extremely rare 1950s Fender Strats

As the owner of Skip's Music, a renowned music store in Sacramento, California, the late entrepreneur and local music legend Arthur “Skip” Maggiora amassed a treasure trove of vintage guitars, including countless instruments played by top-tier talents such as Eddie Van Halen and Gene Simmons.

Eddie Van Halen Signed and Smashed circa 1980s Kramer EVH Prototype
Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.