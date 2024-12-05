“A lot of them need to be played. They have souls”: One of California’s top music entrepreneurs has left behind one of the finest vintage guitar collections we’ve ever seen

The Skip Maggiora Legacy Guitar Collection Charity Signature Auction - YouTube Watch On

As the owner of Skip's Music, a renowned music store in Sacramento, California, the late entrepreneur and local music legend Arthur “Skip” Maggiora amassed a treasure trove of vintage guitars, including countless instruments played by top-tier talents such as Eddie Van Halen and Gene Simmons.

Now, his extensive guitar collection – tallying up to around 150 instruments – will be sold in a live charity auction beginning December 17. Maggiora passed away last year after a long battle with kidney disease. In alignment with his vision, all proceeds from the auction will benefit music and youth charities.

The collection includes several bona fide rare guitars, such as a 1954 Fender Stratocaster Sunburst, dating back to the first year of the instrument’s production, and a 1955 Fender Strat in a rare metallic green finish.

Also included in the collection are also some Van Halen gems, such as a Kramer EVH Prototype from the 1980s, signed and smashed by Eddie Van Halen, and a late ’80s Kramer Monsters of Rock Baretta guitar, signed by Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and Sammy Hagar.

There’s also an early ’80s Kramer Gene Simmons Axe bass, signed and dated by Simmons himself, and an early Mosrite Ventures model, believed to be either a 1963 prototype or one of the first 80 produced in 1964.

Maggiora's son, Creed, expressed hope that these prized instruments will go to actual guitar players, honoring his father’s wishes, stating, “A lot of them need to be played. They have souls.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) Eddie Van Halen signed and smashed circa 1980s Kramer EVH Prototype (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) Van Halen signed circa 1988 Kramer Baretta Monsters Of Rock (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) 1955 Fender Stratocaster in Metallic Green finish

Aaron Piscopo, from Heritage Auctions – the auction house in charge of selling this collection – commented, “Skip was a legend in Northern California and across the country, with Skip’s Music standing as a landmark in Sacramento.

“Cataloging and showcasing these guitars has been a true pleasure. This treasure trove of vintage guitars is truly a dream come true for collectors and enthusiasts.”

Anyone keen to get their hands on one of these guitars are encouraged to bid through the start of the auction on December 17, at 12pm PT/3PM EST.

For more information, visit Heritage Auctions.