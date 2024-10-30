“It’s a symbol of creativity”: Les Paul’s experimental Klunker helped pave the way for his later innovations – now it’s been revived as a meticulous one-off replica by Les Paul's personal tech

Esteemed luthier Tom Doyle – who once worked as Les Paul's personal tech – has unveiled a “meticulously crafted historical replica” of the Klunker guitar – an instrument entwined in the story of the Les Paul guitar.

Its arrival was foreshadowed over “years of dedicated research” to offer a new, tangible insight into the early development of Les Paul’s namesake and change-making electric guitar.

The pre-cursor to the Les Paul, the Klunker and its early stablemates strummed before its successor could shred. Created in the 1940s, three iterations of the Klunker – alongside "the Log" – were devised as early testbeds for Paul's experimentation with amplification and pickup design.

Doors were installed in its rear to allow easy access to its work-in-progress wiring configurations, which included homemade and hand-wound pickups.

The Klunkers, ultimately, sat at the core of the new sound craved by the hugely innovative guitarist and luthier, who once said he would only stop playing the instruments when Gibson turned his grand design of a solid-body electric guitar into a reality.

In an intriguing 'What if?' moment, it turns out Leo Fender saw the appeal of Les Paul's design long before Gibson did, meaning the Les Paul could well have been a Fender model if it weren't for its creator's determination to have the Gibson name across its headstock.

Indeed, Gibson only agreed to do so after Fender had found success with its own design, the Broadcaster.

Fast forward to 2024, the Les Paul is still adored after generations of riff-slinging, and now Doyle has launched a Klunker replica as “a tribute to the guitar’s historical significance and Les Paul’s inventive spirit”.

(Image credit: Tom Doyle)

“The Klunker is not just a piece of musical equipment; it’s a symbol of innovation and creativity,” he goes on. “By recreating this historic guitar, we’re able to shed light on the origins of the Gibson Les Paul and the vision that drove its development.

“This replica is a testament to Les Paul's influence and a chance for new generations to understand the origins of one of the most important guitars in history.”

The original guitar was made from maple, rosewood and walnut, with featured mother-of-pearl block inlays and plastic parts. Doyle has dedicated his time into replicating every facet of the original Klunker spirit with his build.

With the guitar now unveiled, Doyle intends to take it on tour, where he will conduct workshops and discussions focused on the Klunker’s history, its cultural significance, and the process of its replica’s creation.