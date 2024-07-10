“This is a complete vindication”: Dean Guitars maker has won the right to a retrial in Gibson trademark dispute – but what does that really mean?

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Armadillo Enterprises is entitled to a retrial that will include previously excluded evidence

Dean Guitars owner Armadillo Enterprises has won the right to a retrial in its ongoing trademark dispute with Gibson Brands.

The dispute refers to Dean’s use of the V and Z shapes, alongside the Dovewing headstock (and several other marks), which Gibson argues infringe on its trademark rights.

Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.