Electro-Harmonix Debuts New Oceans 11 Reverb

Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb (Image credit: EHX)

Electro-Harmonix has announced its new Oceans 11 reverb pedal. The compact pedal features 11 reverb styles, ranging from essential to exotic. These eleven styles are...

Hall—featuring the reverb characteristics of a grand concert hall Spring—pays homage to vintage Fender tube reverbs Plate—a lush plate reverb Revers—emulates the reverse reverb effect created in studios, where a note’s reverb fades-in backwards Echo—reverb plus delay, a digital delay feeds into the Plate reverb Trem—reverb plus tremolo applied to both the wet and dry mix of a Hall reverb Mod—modulated reverb, a combination of various modulations creates rich reverb tails Dyna—three dynamic reverb algorithms: swell, gate and duck Auto-INF—Auto infinite reverb that triggers a reverb wash for each note or chord. When a new one is struck, the previously resounding reverb wash crossfades to the new one Shim—Shimmer generates a rich octave-shifted reverb wash Poly—Polyphonic reverb, two configurable bi-directional pitch shifts

The Oceans 11’s Mode button lets the user select up to three variations of many of its reverbs. The pedal also features “hidden” parameters accessible through its Secondary Knob Mode, which enables the player to take greater control of its effects.

An internal Tails switch provides a choice of whether the reverb effect fades out naturally or stops immediately when the pedal is switched to bypass. In most settings, the pedal is also capable of producing infinite reverb which can be played over with a fresh reverb effect complete with adjustable parameters. The Oceans 11 also comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply.

The Oceans 11 is available now at a U.S. Street Price of $147.80.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to ehx.com.