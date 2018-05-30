Electro-Harmonix Debuts New Oceans 11 Reverb

Electro-Harmonix has announced its new Oceans 11 reverb pedal. The compact pedal features 11 reverb styles, ranging from essential to exotic. These eleven styles are...
- Hall—featuring the reverb characteristics of a grand concert hall
- Spring—pays homage to vintage Fender tube reverbs
- Plate—a lush plate reverb
- Revers—emulates the reverse reverb effect created in studios, where a note’s reverb fades-in backwards
- Echo—reverb plus delay, a digital delay feeds into the Plate reverb
- Trem—reverb plus tremolo applied to both the wet and dry mix of a Hall reverb
- Mod—modulated reverb, a combination of various modulations creates rich reverb tails
- Dyna—three dynamic reverb algorithms: swell, gate and duck
- Auto-INF—Auto infinite reverb that triggers a reverb wash for each note or chord. When a new one is struck, the previously resounding reverb wash crossfades to the new one
- Shim—Shimmer generates a rich octave-shifted reverb wash
- Poly—Polyphonic reverb, two configurable bi-directional pitch shifts
The Oceans 11’s Mode button lets the user select up to three variations of many of its reverbs. The pedal also features “hidden” parameters accessible through its Secondary Knob Mode, which enables the player to take greater control of its effects.
An internal Tails switch provides a choice of whether the reverb effect fades out naturally or stops immediately when the pedal is switched to bypass. In most settings, the pedal is also capable of producing infinite reverb which can be played over with a fresh reverb effect complete with adjustable parameters. The Oceans 11 also comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply.
The Oceans 11 is available now at a U.S. Street Price of $147.80.
For more info on the pedal, head on over to ehx.com.