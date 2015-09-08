Electro-Harmonix Unveils Key9 Electric Piano Machine for Guitars — Video

Using the same technology that powers the company's B9 and C9 Organ Machine pedals, Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the new Key9 pedal, which emulates classic Wurlitzer and Rhodes sounds as well as organ, vibraphone, marimba, steel drums and a Dytronics-style rackmount chorus.

The Key9’s layout is straightforward and intuitive.

A nine-position switch selects the desired instrument. The Keys knob adjusts the volume of the preset while Dry controls the volume of the untreated instrument level at the Keys Output jack. This enables a player to mix the sound of their original instrument with the electric piano, etc. to create lush layers, or mute it entirely. CTRL1 and CTRL2 provide adjustment of key parameters that help define each instrument’s signature sound. Many presets include adjustable modulation such as tremolo, phaser and chorus.

“With nine presets, you can transform your axe and lay down a cool ‘Riders on the Storm’'style groove or some hot funk ala ‘What’d I Say'," says EHX's founder and president, Mike Matthews. "You’ll love the way the Key9 turns you into a Rhodes Scholar! Check out the demo to hear it for yourself.”

The Key9 Electric Piano Machine is available now, comes standard with an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $293.73.