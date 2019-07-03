Electro-Harmonix Unveils New Tri Parallel Mixer

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the Tri Parallel Mixer, which the company touts as an effects creation and mixing hub.

The new unit allows the user to run up to three FX loops in parallel and create sounds that are not possible by connecting effects in series. Each FX loop boasts Return, Send, EQ and Phase controls, and there’s also a Master Volume and Dry Volume.

Other features include the ability to switch seamlessly between FX loops in XOR mode, send one instrument out to three separate amplifiers and mix three instruments into a single output.

The Tri Parallel Mixer is surprisingly compact considering the level of functionality it provides, while its intuitive controls and I/O make it easy to operate. The Tri-Parallel Mixer comes with an EHX 9.6DC power supply.

The Tri Parallel Mixer is available now for $138.70.

For more information, head to EXH.com.