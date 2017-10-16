Electro-Harmonix Unveils Slammi Plus

(Image credit: EHX)

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the Slammi Plus Polyphonic Pitch Shifter/Harmony Pedal, featuring glitch-free pitch shifting over a +/- three octave range and with the ability to transpose up, down or both simultaneously.

An 11-position shift switch selects the transposition interval starting with detune for a chorus or doubling effect and includes the following: Minor 2nd, Major 2nd, Minor 3rd, Major 3rd, Perfect 4th, Perfect 5th, Major 6th, 1 Octave, 2 Octaves and 3 Octaves.

The pedal’s Dual Mode outputs two separate pitch-shifted intervals simultaneously and provides 11 unique interval combinations. The Slammi Plus also features an X-Fade function where the pitch shifted interval is fixed (does not bend) and the pedal cross-fades between the player’s dry note and pitch shifted note or cross-fades from one pitch shifted interval to another.

The Slammi Plus is fully polyphonic at all times and provides enhanced flexibility in setting the heel position’s pitch shifted interval. A Blend control is also included that allows the user fine tune their wet/dry mix.

The Slammi Plus comes with a 9 Volt battery and also accepts most 3rd party power supplies including the optional EHX9.6DC-200mA PSU.

The Slammi Plus is available now and carries a US Street Price of $168.

For more info, stop by ehx.com.