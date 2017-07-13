Epiphone Announces Masterbilt DR-400MCE and Masterbilt Acoustic/Electric Bass

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has debuted the Masterbilt DR-400MCE and the Masterbilt De Luxe Classic 4-String Acoustic/Electric Bass Guitar at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville. With state of the art features and immaculate construction, these instruments have no problem living up to the formidable Masterbilt name and legacy.

Masterbilt DR-400MCE

The DR-400MCE features a Solid Sitka Spruce Top with cutaway for easy access, a Mahogany body and neck, a bone nut and the superb eSonic HD preamp system and NanoFlex-HD pickup for true acoustic sound. It will be available in Natural Satin and Faded Cherry Sunburst. The DR-400MCE will be available starting September 2017. Street Price: $399



Epiphone Masterbilt De Luxe Classic 4-String Acoustic/Electric Bass Guitar

The newest member of the Masterbilt Century family features all of the Century’s critically acclaimed features including a Solid Spruce top with traditional longitudinal bracing, Ebony fretboard, and the eSonic and Shadow NanoFlex HD pickup system. It will be available at authorized Epiphone retailers beginning in October 2017. Street Price: $999

