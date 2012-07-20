Epiphone Creates Sturgis Buffalo Chip-Themed Coronet Guitar

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip, motorcycling's biggest music festival, will take place in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 5 to August 10.

Guitar players in the audience are in luck -- because Epiphone will be giving away a specially designed Buffalo Chip-themed Coronet guitar every night.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2012 Epiphone Coronet is a limited-edition guitar designed with custom graphics, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip logo and the signature of Chip owner Rod Woodruff.

It features a double-cutaway design, single volume control, bolt-on neck, a high-output Epiphone 700T humbucking pickup, Ebony finish, mahogany body and neck and rosewood fingerboard.

Buffalo Chip visitors can try out Epiphone equipment firsthand and register for the Coronet guitar contest every day at the Gibson-Epiphone tour bus. For more information, visit epiphone.com or buffalochip.com