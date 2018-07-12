Epiphone Debuts New SST Coupe, CE Coupe Guitars

Epiphone SST Coupe (Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has announced new, updated versions of its "sold body" classical and steel-string acoustic guitars; the SST Coupe and CE Coupe.

The SST Coupe (pictured above) features a chambered body for true acoustic tone, a ShadowPanoramic SH-148-HD pickup system—which allows for separate panning and EQ settings for the top three strings and the lower three strings—plus a smaller, more travel-friendly body size.

The guitar's preamp also includes both an Aux input—for an MP3 player—and a headphone output.

Epiphone CE Coupe (Image credit: Epiphone)

The updated SST Coupe and CE Coupe are available now.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to epiphone.com.