Epiphone IntroducesLes Paul Custom Pro Koa and Wildkat Koa

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has introduced the new Ltd. Ed. Les Paul Custom Pro Koa and Ltd. Ed. Wildkat Koa with Bigsby, each featuring a tone-rich Koa top and critically acclaimed Epiphone ProBucker and P-90 pickups.

Each one is available for a limited time at select Epiphone dealers only.

Ltd. Ed. Les Paul Custom PRO KOA: The Ltd. Ed. Les Paul Custom Pro Koa features a warm Koa top with a Natural finish along with a traditional solid Mahogany body. The LP Custom Koa is powered by Epiphone’s critically acclaimed ProBucker pickups with coil-splitting for a Les Paul with an incredible range of sounds from classic hard rock to superb single coil tones.

Ltd. Ed. Wildkat KOA: The Ltd. Ed. Wildkat Koa features a solid Koa top, a legendary Bigsby B70 Vibrato, and a Mahogany body in a beautiful Natural finish that is computer-routed to create a perfectly tuned acoustic guitar-like body but with a “center block” just like the Epiphone Sheraton II Pro. The Wildkat KOA features the legendary Epiphone P-90R Dogear Classic single coil pickup in the rhythm position and a slightly hotter P-90T Dogear Classic in the lead position.

