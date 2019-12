This is the Player for GW V2.0

The Epiphone Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX covers the bases for all playing styles. It's got a Floyd Rose locking tremolo, which is perfect for whammy-crazy players. With its flamed maple top and fast, satin-finish neck, it offers all the classic style of a Les Paul -- with a few surprises. Pull up on the volume knob for some unique coil-tapping features.